(Video) Mo Salah scores absolute worldy but it’s sadly ruled out for being inches offside

This would have been a goal of the season contender!

But sadly, Mo Salah’s stunner v Sheffield United in the second-half was ruled out for offside, but thankfully Diogo Jota gave the Reds a 2-1 lead just minutes later.

Salah took the ball and controlled it aerially before poking it into the corner without letting it hit the floor.

It was Dennis Bergkamp-esque, actually – and we think it’s a travesty that VAR cancelled it out for a matter of minutes – although we can understand why they had to!

Salah has been sensational this term – and has already notched six Premier League goals. We reckon he’ll end up somewhere in the 20s – as he attempts to close in on the Liverpool goalscoring records of Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.