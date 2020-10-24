(Video) Mourinho loves Liverpool and wants to replicate Jurgen Klopp’s success

We quite like how big clubs look to Liverpool as a standard bearer now for consistency and development.

When Jurgen Klopp took charge back in 2015, we were a very long way from being the best side in the country – but five years later – we’re top dogs – after Champions League and Premier League success.

Jose Mourinho wants to follow Klopp’s lead, understandably, and spoke about the Reds in his latest press-conference.

The Portuguese, Tottenham manager, said Liverpool are the example to follow – in terms of stability and continuity – and you can listen to his comments below.

Spurs have an insane forward line in Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son – but we don’t think Mourinho’s side will challenge us for the title.