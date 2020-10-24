(Video) Mourinho loves Liverpool and wants to replicate Jurgen Klopp’s success

We quite like how big clubs look to Liverpool as a standard bearer now for consistency and development.
When Jurgen Klopp took charge back in 2015, we were a very long way from being the best side in the country – but five years later – we’re top dogs – after Champions League and Premier League success.
Jose Mourinho wants to follow Klopp’s lead, understandably, and spoke about the Reds in his latest press-conference.
The Portuguese, Tottenham manager, said Liverpool are the example to follow – in terms of stability and continuity – and you can listen to his comments below.
Spurs have an insane forward line in Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son – but we don’t think Mourinho’s side will challenge us for the title.
🗣"You look for example to Liverpool, how many years Jurgen has been there, how many transfer windows he went to the market and improved the team"
Jose Mourinho has drawn comparisons between himself at Tottenham and when Jurgen Klopp started at Liverpool pic.twitter.com/vK8PNtKrvr
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 23, 2020
