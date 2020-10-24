(Video) Nobody realises how good at tackling Thiago is…

Thiago is an incredibly elegant footballer on when he has the ball at his feet – so much so – that the other side of his game is often ignored by pundits and fans.

The Spaniard is slight, but he’s clever and his positioning is so good he actually excels at winning the ball back – perhaps just as much as he does at keeping it.

Richarlison’s red-card tackle saw him miss the Ajax clash, but he’s available for Jurgen Klopp to select v Sheffield United this evening and we hope the German puts him in the lineup.

Since his arrival, he’s not put a foot wrong in the match and a half he’s featured.