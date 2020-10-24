(Video) Shocking: Liverpool yet again stitched by awful refereeing with ridiculous penalty

Remember last season when rival fans tried to make out like Liverpool were constantly getting the rub of the green with decisions…?

It was ridiculous then, and now – it’s farcical – considering how badly we’ve been done by the officials so far this term.

In the first-half v Sheffield United this evening, Fabinho conceded a penalty – but the incident appeared to be outside of the box and it wasn’t even a foul anyway!

The Everton game was insane in regards to how badly we were treated, but this incident is almost as bad.

James Pearce summed up the situation perfectly:

Just seen the replay. That's another horrendous decision from the VAR official. This time it's Andre Marriner.

Fabinho clearly played the ball and looks like the challenge was just outside the box. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 24, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC: