Liverpool make Upamecano signing a priority, claims source who broke van Dijk’s deal in 2018

Liverpool have reportedly made RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano their ‘chief target’ this winter, hopeful of filing the void left by a seriously injured Virgil van Dijk.

That’s according to Sunday World writer Kevin Palmer, who claims the Premier League champions are going to ‘step up’ their interest in the Frenchman.

The Reds have been linked with the 21-year-old for some time now, with BILD going as far as to suggest Jurgen Klopp will fight for the defender in 2021.

Palmer can be considered a reliable source when it comes to Liverpool, with the journalist being the first to break news of Virgil van Dijk’s move in 2018.

MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino’s funny little dive into the net after scoring at Anfield

We would suggest supporters take the report with a pinch of salt, however – with this being the first claim the Reds will make a move as soon as January.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak, with Sport Mediaset claiming Klopp is desperate for defensive reinforcements.

It remains to be seen what the boss will do when the window opens in January, but it’s worth considering the Reds were already light on options at the back before van Dijk’s injury.