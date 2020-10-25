Liverpool set to make offer for 6’1″ centre-half; Reds want deal sorted before January – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make an offer for Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak, with the Premier League champions thin in defensive depth.

According to RMC Sport (via AIPS journalist Chris Williams), the Reds want the deal to be wrapped up before the January transfer window opens.

Sport Mediaset claim Serie A giants Milan are also interested in the Turkey international, and Schalke would be willing to sell for a fee just shy of £30million.

.@RMCsport reporting this evening (during their #LIVSHU match commentary) that Liverpool are set to make Schalke an offer for Ozan Kabak, and want the deal tied up before the Jan window opens. AC Milan also interested, Schalke would want somewhere between €30m and €40m. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 24, 2020

Milan are also said to be interested in the Turk, who'd cost potential suitors around £27.5m. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) October 22, 2020

Virgil van Dijk is out for a number of months with a serious ACL injury, leaving Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as the default option for Jurgen Klopp.

Dejan Lovren left Anfield earlier this summer for Russian Premier League side Zenit, so the Reds are more than due a new centre-half to add some depth.

While youngsters such as Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are able to play the odd game, they’re not suitable stand-ins for the senior players just yet.

Fabinho capable of filling in while van Dijk is out, but the Brazilian is far too important to the midfield and shifting him back could upset the team’s balance.