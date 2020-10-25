Liverpool set to make offer for 6’1″ centre-half; Reds want deal sorted before January – report

Posted by
Liverpool set to make offer for 6’1″ centre-half; Reds want deal sorted before January – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make an offer for Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak, with the Premier League champions thin in defensive depth.

According to RMC Sport (via AIPS journalist Chris Williams), the Reds want the deal to be wrapped up before the January transfer window opens.

Sport Mediaset claim Serie A giants Milan are also interested in the Turkey international, and Schalke would be willing to sell for a fee just shy of £30million.

MORE: Liverpool make Upamecano signing a priority, claims source who broke van Dijk’s deal in 2018

Virgil van Dijk is out for a number of months with a serious ACL injury, leaving Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as the default option for Jurgen Klopp.

Dejan Lovren left Anfield earlier this summer for Russian Premier League side Zenit, so the Reds are more than due a new centre-half to add some depth.

While youngsters such as Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are able to play the odd game, they’re not suitable stand-ins for the senior players just yet.

Fabinho capable of filling in while van Dijk is out, but the Brazilian is far too important to the midfield and shifting him back could upset the team’s balance.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top