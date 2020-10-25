(Photo) Elliott supports Liverpool from home after bagging first pro goal for Blackburn

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, shared a snap to Instagram, showing support for his parent club.

The 17-year-old had a brilliant weekend, bagging his first professional goal in the 4-0 win over Coventry City.

Liverpool were in action the following day, playing hosts for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United and Elliott made sure to support the lads from home.

Taking to Instagram, the youngster shared a snap of him enjoying the game shortly after kick-off.

