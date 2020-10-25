(Video) Bobby Firmino’s funny little dive into the net after scoring at Anfield

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has come under criticism of late for not contributing with goals as much as he had in the past.

The Brazilian works tirelessly for his team-mates, but is sometimes used as a scapegoat when things don’t go right.

That simply can’t be said of last night’s performance in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United. Firmino was near-flawless throughout the game and topped it off with a goal – albeit and unmissable tap-in.

Along with Diogo Jota, the Brazilian worked hard to create spaces for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah throughout the game, but Sheffield United made for feisty opposition and pushed the Reds hard.

After Firmino scored his goal, he celebrated by falling into the net – was this a parody of possible simulation at the other end of the field? Or maybe relief?

To be honest, it’s probably Bobby just being Bobby!

Take a look a the video below (with pictures via the Premier League):