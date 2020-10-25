(Video) Harvey Elliott bags first pro goal with tidy chip & drops interesting celebration

Liverpool’s on-loan super-starlet Harvey Elliott has already scored his first professional goal for Blackburn Rovers in just his second appearance for the club.

The 17-year-old will play out the 2020/21 season in the Championship with the Lancashire outfit and it already looks like it’ll do him a world of good.

His goal was a well-taken one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, with Elliott lifting the ball over the stopper who went to ground a little too early.

Take a watch of the video below (with pictures via the EFL):