(Video) Harvey Elliott bags first pro goal with tidy chip & drops interesting celebration

Liverpool’s on-loan super-starlet Harvey Elliott has already scored his first professional goal for Blackburn Rovers in just his second appearance for the club.
The 17-year-old will play out the 2020/21 season in the Championship with the Lancashire outfit and it already looks like it’ll do him a world of good.
His goal was a well-taken one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, with Elliott lifting the ball over the stopper who went to ground a little too early.
Take a watch of the video below (with pictures via the EFL):
Harvey Elliott’s first senior goal for Blackburn 😍 pic.twitter.com/v4v3wi0GDs
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2020
COMMENTS