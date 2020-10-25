(Video) “It feels like we had 50 games!” – Klopp’s sheer relief at Alisson replacing Adrian after recovering from injury

Alisson made a surprise return to the Liverpool senior team last night after a few weeks out injured, much to the relief of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after the game, the boss said “it feels like we had 50 games” between the Brazilian picking up the injury and last night – and you can see him saying this (and more) in the video below.

Adrian has been filling in for Alisson over the last few weeks, but a myriad of errors from the Spaniard had everyone’s nerves on edge.

Luckily, our No.13 kept a clean sheet away at Ajax in the Champions League, so his confidence should at least be high if he’s called upon again.