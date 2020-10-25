(Video) Jota’s best bits from Sheffield win shows he’s a Liverpool star in the making | pressing, skills & passing

Diogo Jota has really hit the ground running at Anfield, already bagging two goals in his first few appearances for the Reds.
Last night’s hard-fought 2-1 win over lowly Sheffield United was an example of the Portuguese’s quality, with relentless pressing, tidy dribbling and intelligent passing.
He’s a Liverpool star in the making! And the short compilation of his best bits from the win over Sheffield United at Anfield below give you a taster.
Take a watch of the video below (with pictures via the Premier League):
Diogo Jota vs Sheff United.
Settling in well. (@CF_Comps) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wZHA6jYT57
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2020
