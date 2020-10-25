(Video) Jurgen Klopp bashes Premier League referees after tight 2-1 win at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the match officials after the Reds’ 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Anfield last night.

There was a controversial call in the first-half, with Fabinho giving away a spot-kick, despite getting the ball and the incident taking place outside the penalty area.

Speaking after the game, Klopp noted that it was now the third game out of six that Liverpool had been on the wrong end of some big calls.

Well done on the boss for saying something about it – errors like what happened last night can be the difference between three points and one.

Take a look at the video below: