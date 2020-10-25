(Video) Klopp buzzing over Jota, Shaqiri & Minamino as options as Reds show depth up top

Jurgen Klopp was a happy man when talking about new signing Diogo Jota last night, after the Portugal international bagged his second goal as a Liverpool player.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Sheffield United, the boss remarked on how great the depth is in the squad right now when it comes to attacking options.

While lauding Jota, Klopp made sure to highlight that both Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are also important members of the team.

Take a watch of the video below: