(Video) Klopp makes Wolves declaration & explains why he isn’t surprised about Jota

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Wolves play a somewhat similar brand of football to the Premier League champions, and that’s why he isn’t surprised Diogo Jota has hit the ground running at Anfield.

The Portugal international signed for the Reds this summer and has already bagged a couple of goals for his new club, out-scoring Roberto Firmino thus far.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, Klopp explained Jota was already doing a lot of what he asks of him at Wolves.

Take a watch of the video below: