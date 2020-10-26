Harvey Elliott named in Championship Team of the Week after goal and assist in 4-0 win

Liverpool super-starlet Harvey Elliott has been named in the Championship’s Team of the Week, after a glittering performance for Blackburn Rovers over the weekend.

The youngster provided a goal and an assist for his new team, showing off his abilities as a finisher and a playmaker – you can watch his goal here.

WhoScored have selected him alongside Adam Armstrong and Ben Bereton, who made up the forward line for Blackburn in their 4-0 win over Coventry City.

Elliott will see out the 2020/21 season in the Championship on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he seems to be settling in nicely.

The youngster will return to Anfield next summer and hope to push himself into Jurgen Klopp’s extended plans for 2021/22 and beyond.

Xherdan Shaqiri remained at Liverpool in the most recent transfer window, pretty much nullifying any chance Elliott could have grabbed in the cup competitions.

Speaking in his first interview as a Blackburn player, Elliott explained that he did his research on the team before agreeing to the loan deal.

One of the things he checked out was who plays on right-wing, effectively telling his new team-mates he isn’t looking to coast by in Lancashire.