LFC predicted XI v. Midtjylland: Klopp set to be handed triple injury boost as stars return for UCL

Liverpool are up against Midtjylland in the Champions League this week, and Jurgen Klopp looks set to receive a triple injury boost ahead of the fixture.

Alisson returned to the fold over the weekend, starting in goal for the Reds against Sheffield United in the Premier League after a few weeks out.

Thiago and Joel Matip could possibly make their returns against Midtjylland, but it remains to be seen if they’ll face a late fitness test.

It’s incredibly hard to predict how the Reds will line-up at the best of times, but here’s our opinion…

In goal will be the aforementioned Alisson, who will be the first name on the team-sheet after a few underwhelming performances by Adrian.

A back four of Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson seems likely, with the boss being cautious over Matip’s fitness.

In midfield should be Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and possibly Thiago, with the Spaniard taking part in recent training sessions at Melwood.

Up top will probably be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – but a start for Diogo Jota wouldn’t be a surprise.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Fabinho, Trent, Robbo; Hendo, Gini, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Firmino