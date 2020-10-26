(Photos) Sneak peek inside LFC’s brilliant new training facility as Reds prepare £50m move

Liverpool are set to finally make their move to the new £50million state of the art training facilities in Kirkby, as reported by The Athletic.

The transition from the old digs was delayed by disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the move should now happen next month during the international break.

Some new photos of the facilities have been shared online, and you can take a look at them below:

