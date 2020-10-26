(Video) Coutinho still has custom LFC plate on his car & drives it to Barca training every day

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho seemingly doesn’t want to let go of a part of his past.

The Brazilian has a custom registration plate on his car that includes ‘LFC’ – which he could’ve picked up during his time in Merseyside. Or maybe it’s just a coincidence?

A video has emerged online of Coutinho driving to Barcelona training with the reg visible.

Phil left Liverpool two years ago, giving him loads of time to get it changed, so this seems to be a choice he’s made or at least a coincidence he’s stuck with.

Take a look at the video below: