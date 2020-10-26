(Video) Deluded EFC fan says horror challenge on van Dijk was “more of a tickle than a tackle”; calls Reds a “one-trick pony”

BBC Radio 5 Live seem to have had an increase in idiotic guests on their sport shows with Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage in recent weeks.

The latest is a deluded Everton fan who believes Liverpool are “nothing” without Virgil van Dijk and claims Jordan Pickford’s season-ending challenge on the defender has been overblown.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “It was more of a tickle than a tackle,” and explained how the Reds are a “one-trick pony.”

How can anyone come to these conclusions? The mind absolutely boggles.

Take a watch/listen of the video below (via BBC Radio 5 Live):