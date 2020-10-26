(Video) Deluded EFC fan says horror challenge on van Dijk was “more of a tickle than a tackle”; calls Reds a “one-trick pony”

BBC Radio 5 Live seem to have had an increase in idiotic guests on their sport shows with Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage in recent weeks.
The latest is a deluded Everton fan who believes Liverpool are “nothing” without Virgil van Dijk and claims Jordan Pickford’s season-ending challenge on the defender has been overblown.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “It was more of a tickle than a tackle,” and explained how the Reds are a “one-trick pony.”
How can anyone come to these conclusions? The mind absolutely boggles.
Take a watch/listen of the video below (via BBC Radio 5 Live):
"#LFC's really a one-trick pony. Without van Dijk they have nothing."
The Pickford tackle / van Dijk injury debate rumbles on 😬
This #EFC fan tells @RobbieSavage8 & @chris_sutton73 that the tackle wasn't as bad as people are making out 👇#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/0dL0KLVqgG
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 24, 2020
COMMENTS