(Video) Everton’s Digne sent off a week after joking about horror challenge on Thiago

Everton full-back Lucas Digne was shown a red card this afternoon for a clumsy challenge on Crystal Palace defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The sending off comes with a palpable sense of irony as the Frenchman openly joked about Richarlison’s red card after clattering Thiago in the Merseyside Derby last weekend.

The incident which got Digne sent off happened just 20 minutes from the full-time whistle, as the Blues fell 2-0 to Palace away from home.

The Frenchman was trying to chase down Walker-Peters and stood on the back of his leg, riding it like a skateboard and bringing the player down.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

EVERTON DOWN TO TEN MEN 🔴 Lucas Digne is given his marching orders for raking down the back of Kyle Walker-Peters' leg. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #SOUEVE here: https://t.co/DyjBBS6u9g

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/SJufJlvVNy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2020