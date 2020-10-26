(Video) Klopp issues details on Thiago, Matip & Keita’s fitness ahead of Midtjylland clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Joel Matip, Thiago and Naby Keita ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Midtjylland.

The trio have been missing from the Reds’ last few games and question marks are over their heads as to whether they’ll make their comebacks in the Champions League.

Klopp confirms the wait is set to go on, with all three set to miss out on facing Midtjylland. For Thiago, Matip and Keita, their focus now must be on getting fit for West Ham…

