(Video) Memphis Depay’s classy public display of support for LFC star Virgil van Dijk

Lyon forward Memphis Depay dropped a classy public message to Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk last night. who faces a lengthy time on the side-lines following a bad injury.

The Dutchman scored for the French giants and revealed a top under his kit with the writing ‘Virgil – stay strong my brother‘ on it.

Depay pounded his chest after the celebration to really get the message across.

It’s a lovely touch by the Lyon star, who has had his own problems with ACL injuries in the past.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport / beIN):

