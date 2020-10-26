(Video) Memphis Depay’s classy public display of support for LFC star Virgil van Dijk

Lyon forward Memphis Depay dropped a classy public message to Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk last night. who faces a lengthy time on the side-lines following a bad injury.

The Dutchman scored for the French giants and revealed a top under his kit with the writing ‘Virgil – stay strong my brother‘ on it.

Depay pounded his chest after the celebration to really get the message across.

It’s a lovely touch by the Lyon star, who has had his own problems with ACL injuries in the past.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport / beIN):

𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐘 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 🧡 🇳🇱 Memphis Depay scores for Lyon and sends a message to Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/pUgChCijoe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2020