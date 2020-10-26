(Video) “No… 2-3 weeks maximum”: Alisson reveals how he told LFC physios to half his recovery time from injury

Alisson has explained how he told medical personnel at Liverpool that he wanted to chop his recovery time in half, so he could get back on the pitch for the Reds.

Speaking in the pre-Midtjylland press conference, the Brazilian said he was told it would be 4-6 weeks until he could play again.

Alisson has now revealed he responded by saying “no, 2-3 weeks maximum” and worked with physios to make it happen, making his return over the weekend in the Premier League.

Take a watch of the video below: