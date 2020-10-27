Bold Champions League call shows how much Klopp trusts Jota and Minamino

For the first time in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool started a game without at least one of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino in the team.

Up top for the Reds on Tuesday night as they hosted Midtjylland was new signing Diogo Jota, alongside Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

It really shows just how much the boss trusts the his players, particularly the two newest additions, to get the job done, and don’t get it twisted – the Danish champions are no pushovers.

The four played quite fluidly in the first half, with Shaqiri operating mainly as a #10 and Jota on the right, Origi left and Minamino down the middle.

Liverpool are next in Champions League action next week as the Reds travel to Italy to take on the free-scoring Atalanta.

It’ll arguably be Klopp’s biggest test of the group stages, with the Serie A outfits becoming somewhat of a threat in their own land.