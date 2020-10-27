(Video) Hendo shows pure class by checking on Origi after Divock gutted to be subbed after poor 60 minutes

We don’t like to say it, but we just can’t see a long-term future for Divock Origi at Liverpool.

He’s a club legend, and always will be – but he hasn’t put in a good performance for a long time and simply looks lost and confused when used instead of the regular front-three.

It’s obvious Diogo Jota has climbed ahead of him in the pecking order, and rightly so, and we think in January if an offer comes in – we should accept for the benefit of all parties.

Origi struggled tonight and was subbed after the hour, and looked visibly dejected upon his exit.

It was sad to see in truth, but captain Jordan Henderson went over to him to make to give him some support – which the cameras picked up on – as did fans online.

Brilliant Henderson isn’t he see him going over to Origi then to cheer him up…my captain — Kenny robinson (@Kennyllorente) October 27, 2020