“How unlucky can you get?”: Many Liverpool fans react as Fabinho goes off injured

Liverpool’s bad run of luck continues to get worse as midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho was taken off in the first-half of the Reds’ clash with Midtjylland.

The Brazilian was replaced by youngster Rhys Williams just on the thirty-minute mark, marking the second time the former non-league lad has featured in the Champions League already.

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media weren’t happy with what they saw at Anfield on Tuesday night, especially after injures to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in recent weeks.

The true nature of Fabinho’s injury is yet to be realised, but it seemed as if it was a hamsting issue when the Brazilian was removed from play after half an hour.

It’s pure frustration for the Reds – and many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their distain at yet another injury in the senior team.

Take a look at some select tweets below:

How unlucky can you get? Fabinho going off injured. International break before too long could actually do Liverpool some favours for once. With City on the not-too-distant horizon this is really concerning. — James Martin (@JamesMartin013) October 27, 2020

Fabinho injured? Null and void. — SH (@SenneH90) October 27, 2020

Fabinho down injured holding his hamstring I think :( — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 27, 2020

Fabinho has pulled up & is down injured. Rhys Williams is set to replace him. Not good news for Liverpool. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 27, 2020

Fabinho injured. Oh no. Joel Matip I hope you're ready for Saturday… — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) October 27, 2020

Fabinho injured now 🙈 just null and void the season 😂 maybe a time for Rhys Williams to shine 🙏 — Steve Butt (@Buttsy9) October 27, 2020

Yeah season might be done Fabinho injured as well — Thiago (@Keanu__P) October 27, 2020

Fabinho injured LMAO. Couldn't write it. We will have to play Naby, Thiago and Gini midfield 3 (who will never lose the ball to be fair) and Hendo at CB😂 — Neil McBeal the Navy Seal (@Daveeee129) October 27, 2020