“How unlucky can you get?”: Many Liverpool fans react as Fabinho goes off injured

Liverpool’s bad run of luck continues to get worse as midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho was taken off in the first-half of the Reds’ clash with Midtjylland.

The Brazilian was replaced by youngster Rhys Williams just on the thirty-minute mark, marking the second time the former non-league lad has featured in the Champions League already.

Loads of Liverpool fans on social media weren’t happy with what they saw at Anfield on Tuesday night, especially after injures to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in recent weeks.

The true nature of Fabinho’s injury is yet to be realised, but it seemed as if it was a hamsting issue when the Brazilian was removed from play after half an hour.

It’s pure frustration for the Reds – and many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their distain at yet another injury in the senior team.

Take a look at some select tweets below:

