Joe Gomez named as quickest centre-half from last season’s Champions League

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been revealed as the 11th fastest player from last season’s Champions League, and quickest overall centre-half.

As shared by the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, the England international registered a sprint speed of 32.99km per hour, slightly quicker than Timo Werner at 32.92km per hour.

Take a look at the extended list of 16 players below:

Very interesting from Uefa's technical report of last season's Champions League – the fastest sprinters Mbappe predictably on top pic.twitter.com/gIqHjJvS1C — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 26, 2020

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Gomez is part of one of the best and quickest defences in Europe, it’s actually a surprise his Dutch team-mate hasn’t made the list.

That being said, the difference from fourth to eighth is 0.26kh per hour, so it’s highly competitive.

Other speedy defenders on the include Lukas Klostermann, Hans Hateboer, Achraf Hakimi, Alphonso Davies, Kyle Walker and Ferland Mendy as full-backs dominate the list.

Pace can be very useful for centre-backs who play a high line – like many attack-minded teams in Europe, such as Liverpool – with opposition often quick to counter.

The Reds will feel this most when they take on Atalanata in the Champions League this season, with the Italians known for their high-intensity offensive play.