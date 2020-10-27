‘Klopp raging’ as FC Midtjylland repeatedly foul Liverpool players and Jurgen has had enough

Liverpool were atrocious in the first-half, and our failings were not because of the Danes being especially dirty – but because we played abysmally – no ifs, no buts.

But watching the FC Midtjylland players go in late on more than one occasion, especially following the unfortunate injury to Fabinho – which occurred when the Brazilian pulled up with a hamstring – was a little annoying.

In fairness, Liverpool fans, and obviously Jurgen Klopp, are a little sensitive to the issue following the infamous Everton game in which horrendous fouls saw Thiago and Virgil van Dijk injured.

We also have a raft of other players out right now, which means every time someone goes down, the hearts of fans are collectively in mouths!

James Pearce explained the reaction of Klopp to the Midtjylland boss on the sidelines, which mirrored that on social media.

Thankfully, Jordan Henderson isn’t crocked, says David Lynch!

Klopp raging at the Midtjylland boss after Cajuste goes into the book for a poor challenge on Henderson. That's 3 or 4 bad ones already #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 27, 2020