(Photos) Thiago shares snaps from Melwood as Klopp rules him out of Champions League

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara has shared a couple of photos from his training session at Melwood as the midfielder hopes to get back to full fitness very soon.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland, Jurgen Klopp effectively ruled the Spaniard out of contention for the team.

Thiago will now focus his efforts on getting fully fit for the Reds’ Premier League fixture with West Ham at the weekend, where he is expected to make his return.

