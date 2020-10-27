(Video) Funny moment Midtjylland player seemingly forgets how to put a shirt on

Football is a sport that keeps us all entertained, but not always for the same reasons.

During Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, Mikael Anderson seemingly forgot how to put a shirt on.

The winger was elected to come off the bench, but went about putting his kit on in unorthodox fashion.

The Iceland international threw his whole shirt on before getting his arms through he holes, and did his best Jordan Pickford impression to wriggle it on.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):