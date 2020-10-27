(Video) Harvey Elliott’s latest brilliance as 17-year-old does business again on LFC’s Champions League night

Harvey Elliott has only been at Blackburn five minutes, but the 17-year-old is tearing up trees in the Championship.

Tonight, Blackburn, his temporary club for the season, are playing Reading, and Liverpool’s teenager provided a lovely assist for Adam Armstrong in the third minute.

A few days back, Elliott scored and assisted – and has established himself as a first-team starter already.

Blackburn will win games and lose games, but down the right flank, Elliott will provide them skill, speed and creativity – as has already been shown on multiple occasions.

We reckon this campaign in the second tier will do him plenty of good and are excited to see the player that returns in 2021.

Watch the assist, below: