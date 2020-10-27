(Video) Jota bags LFC’s 10,000th goal after world-class Shaqiri through-ball cuts backline to shreds

Get in! Liverpool finally found a breakthrough as a sturdy Midtjylland held their own ground at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 55th minute thanks to Diogo Jota, scoring the Reds’ 10,000th goal in club history.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold were absolutely sublime in the build-up play, tearing the Midtjylland back line to shreds with some neat passing and putting it on a plate for the Portugal star.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):