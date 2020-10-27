(Video) Jovial Trent cheers up grumpy Robbo in LFC’s pre-Midtjylland training

Andy Robertson didn’t seem to be in the best of moods at Melwood as Liverpool prepared for the Champions League fixture against Midtjylland, but team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold got him smiling again soon enough.

The Scot was lined up in-between the Scouser and James Milner ahead of a short training drill, and wasn’t interested in Trent’s jovial antics as he got his sides poked and legs buckled.

Our full-backs looked like a pair of schoolboys in the playground, with Robbo eventually smiling and clearly in a better mood as he hopped into the training drill after Milner.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC):