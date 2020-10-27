(Video) Neville suggests Spurs star would succeed at Liverpool & Carragher agrees

Gary Neville has suggested Spurs forward Son Heung-min would thrive at Liverpool after a brilliant start to the new Premier League season.

The South Korea international is already on eight goals in just six games so far!

Son is renowned as one of the best forwards in Europe, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher agrees with Neville that he’d succeed at Anfield.

We at Empire of the Kop would suggest, on paper, Son wouldn’t typically get into our starting XI – but based on current form, you’d have to get him involved somehow!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):