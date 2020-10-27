(Video) “Part of me healed…” Gerrard reveals how he felt watching LFC win the PL title

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has explained how he processed the Reds winning the Premier League title last season after 30 years of hurt.

The former captain spent 17 years at Anfield and was firmly one of the best players in the world for a decade, but couldn’t guide the Reds to that elusive premiership.

Gerrard has now revealed how “part of me healed” when Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy, and explains how he had hurt with fans over the years.

Take a watch of the video below (via Jake Humphrey’s High Performance podcast):