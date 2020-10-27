(Video) Salah slams home last-minute penalty to send Liverpool to top of UCL group

Get in! Liverpool got the job done against Midtjylland at Anfield on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

The Danish champions can be proud of their performance against the six-time Champions of Europe, holding the Reds to a deadlock for 55 minutes.

Jota drew first blood and a last-minute penalty converted by Salah confirmed all three points, sending Liverpool to the top of their group after Ajax and Atalanta drew.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):