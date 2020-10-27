(Video) Unreal: Trent plays swerving long-range pass on the volley in glorious unseen moment

Liverpool had a game to forget against Midtjylland on Tuesday night in the Champions League, edging past the Danish champions 2-0 at Anfield with a flattering last-gasp goal by Mo Salah.

One moment that was pure class went a little unnoticed in the game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold whipping a gorgeous long-range pass across the pitch to team-mate Andy Robertson.

What made the pass even more unreal was the fact he hit it on the volley! Take a look at the clip below (with pictures via BT Sport):