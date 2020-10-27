(Video) ‘You couldn’t write it…’ Fabinho does his hamstring which leaves Liverpool barbarically short at centre-back

Fabinho was subbed off before the half hour mark tonight, which leaves Liverpool shorter in central defence than we’ve maybe ever been before.

The Brazilian was already standing in for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, but pulled up clutching the back of his leg when he wasn’t even involved in the play – which is always a very bad sign.

There’s an international break coming up, which could help in that it’ll be a fortnight in which he can get fit without us playing matches – but the fact Rhys Williams is now playing Champions League football explains the severity of our situation.

Before this season started, few had even heard of him.

Now, he might well be relied upon.

