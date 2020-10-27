(Video) “You get chucked out…” Lallana reveals he was quickly removed from LFC’s WhatsApp group chat

Former Liverpool star Adam Lallana has revealed he was almost immediately chucked out of the Reds’ WhatsApp group chat after signing for Brighton.

The midfielder was on pundit duties for BT Sport on Tuesday night as his former club took on Midtjylland in the Champions League at Anfield.

Host Jake Humphreys asked him about the WhatsApp group chat which can be found at any club, and was wondering if he was still in it.

Lallana confirmed he wasn’t and explained he was almost immediately removed by the group admin! Check out the video below (via BT Sport):