Why Klopp subbed off Henderson and half-time – it’s good news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans were already on edge after Fabinho seemingly picked up a hamstring injury in the Champions League clash with Midtjylland on Tuesday night.

Things got a little more tense when captain Jordan Henderson was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Gini Wijnaldum.

The skipper hit the deck earlier in the game after a challenge by a Midtjylland attacker, and this incident immediately sprung to mind when Hendo didn’t emerge from the tunnel for the second half.

MORE: “How unlucky can you get?”: Many Liverpool fans react as Fabinho goes off injured

Thankfully, reliable freelance journalist David Lynch (formerly of the Standard) confirmed Liverpool have communicated that Henderson didn’t pick up an injury.

If true, that means Jurgen Klopp has probably just utilised the new five substitutions rule to spread the extra workload, with an eye on the Premier League schedule.

Given injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara in recent weeks, it’s easy to see why the boss would want to be extra cautious.