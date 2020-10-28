“Best player by a mile!”: Carragher hails Liverpool star as Reds beat Midtjylland in the Champions League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was watching along as the Reds dragged a 2-0 victory over the line in the Champions League at Anfield.

It was a lacklustre first-half performance by the six-times Champions of Europe, but the second period of 45 minutes was an improvement.

The introduction of Gini Wijnaldum helped the midfield recycle the bull much more effectively, and it led to a few chances.

Chiefly, a ball by the Netherlands international unlocked a run by Trent Alexander-Arnold into the Midtjylland penalty area, which allowed the full-back to whip a cross in.

Diogo Jota was on the receiving end and made no mistake from close range to score Liverpool’s 10,000th goal in club history.

Watching along, Carragher tweeted: ‘Another assist for Trent who has been Liverpool’s best player by a mile so far,‘ and it’s hard to disagree with the former centre-half.

Wijnaldum’s introduction really did get the Reds moving, but it was the Scouser on the right flank who made all good things happen once again.

Trent is truly one of our most crucial players right now, with his ability to whip in an on-the-money cross at any instant an absolute luxury.