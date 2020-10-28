Jurgen Klopp scolds journalists for piling pressure on Rhys Williams amid injury crisis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t in the best of moods after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The result, while certainly uninspiring, wasn’t the issue – makeshift centre-half Fabinho had to be substituted off half an hour into the game after picking up an injury.

The Brazilian is going for a scan today, so we will know more later on, but it likely means Liverpool face some time with Joe Gomez as the only senior centre-back fit to play.

Rhys Williams was brought on to replace Fabinho and put in a more than respectable job in such a high-pressure situation, the second time he’s done that this season.

In fact, the youngster already has two Champions League appearances and one Premier League – which is very rare!

Klopp got a little defensive of Williams post-match, telling journalists off for writing stories about the 19-year-old and piling the pressure on.

He did really well. The only problem we have now is there are four days until West Ham, and every day you will make a story about him and he’ll have to deal with that as well,” he’s quoted as saying by Goal’s Neil Jones.

