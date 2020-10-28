Klopp issues update on Fabinho and Henderson’s fitness

Jurgen Klopp issued a minor update on the fitness of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Midtjylland last night.

The Brazilian was removed from play after just 30 minutes after picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was replaced by Rhys Williams.

Henderson was taken off at half-time, but Klopp confirms this was part of plans made before kick-off, with the boss wanting to share the workload amid a busy schedule.

Speaking to the press in his post-match conference, the German explained there are no injury concerns for the captain, but Fabinho is a different story.

“First, Hendo said at half-time he wants to play on. Before the game I’d decided already we have to share it – 45 and 45 – and all the rest would have been ridiculous,” he’s quoted as saying by Liverpoolfc.com.

“Hendo said at half-time, ‘no, boss, I can go on’ and then in these moments you have to be strong to yourself because I didn’t want to lose him, actually.

“Fab, I don’t know. Muscle injuries are like this, you get the result tomorrow morning probably, we have to wait for that.”

So Liverpool are now sweating on news from Fabinho’s scan, with an update expected later on today as half of Merseyside crosses their fingers.

It’s likely the Brazilian will face some time on the side-lines in any case, but with the performances of Williams of late – there may be little to worry about.

The 19-year-old has stepped up in a big way to fill in for his injured superiors, he’s beaten expectations at the very least and we’d tip him for more top performances if he’s brought in for a bit.