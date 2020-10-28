Liverpool hopeful over Fabinho injury as Brazilian heads for scan this morning

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Fabinho, who has been utilised as an emergency centre-half alongside Joe Gomez in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The Brazilian is going for a scan this morning, so we should hear some updates on his fitness later on today as half of Merseyside crosses their fingers.

As first reported by Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock, word is that Liverpool are hopeful the hamstring injury isn’t as bad as initially thought.

Fabinho was withdrawn before the half an hour mark as the Reds hosted Midtjylland at Anfield, paving the way for Rhys Williams to come on.

The 19-year-old has now played in two Champions League fixtures and hasn’t really put a foot wrong in either European game so far.

While it’s the furthest thing from ideal to have van Dijk, Matip and Fabinho all out, it’s good to know the Reds have a capable youngster in Williams.

Liverpool are in action again on Halloween, as the Premier League champions host West Ham at Anfield, when we should see another new-look back line.