Liverpool tipped to make move for Bundesliga defender after contract talks collapse – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba, with the Reds said to be keen on bringing in a new defender next year.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk the Bavarians have made three attempts to get the defender agreed on new terms at the club to no avail.

Alaba’s contract runs out next summer, meaning the 28-year-old can talk to whichever club he likes in January and strike a new pre-contract deal.

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational move for the Austria international, with the Reds in the middle of a defensive injury crisis at the moment.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Alaba is on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist as the German hopes he’ll follow former team-mate Thiago to Anfield.

Opinion

We at Empire of the Kop are not sure what to make of this rumour. While it makes a great deal of sense, it seems convenient amid the Reds’ injury crisis.

That being said, Liverpool are short on defensive options and the prospect of signing a player of Alaba’s quality on a free transfer would be irresistible.

The source of this news is a little shaky, with a hit rate of around 50%, so we aren’t getting excited and would urge fans to adopt the same scepticism for now.