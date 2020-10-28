(Photos) There’s a Jurgen Klopp pumpkin scarecrow and it’s amazing

Posted by
(Photos) There’s a Jurgen Klopp pumpkin scarecrow and it’s amazing

The Halloween spirit has not been dampened this year, despite many areas of the world unable to celebrate properly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some football fans have created a scarecrow using a pumpkin and the likeness of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp!

You can see some photos below – it’s wonderful how create some people can be, and we can’t think of a better way to brighten up your Halloween than with something like this.

Expect to see more quirky creations like this in the coming days!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top