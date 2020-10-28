(Video) Firmino & Salah work on no-look passing in unseen Liverpool training clip

It would appear Roberto Firmino isn’t the only Liverpool star to fancy himself to pull off the odd no-look pass.
In a training session at Melwood ahead of the Reds’ game against Midtjylland earlier this week, the duo can be seen adding a little flair to the drill.
This footage will be especially fun to revisit if Bobby – or even Mo – pulls off an outrageous no-look assist or goal in the coming weeks.
Reminder: this clip was taken from LFC’s training session before the Midtjylland game.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
Practise makes perfect…
Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah working on their no-look passes ❌👀 pic.twitter.com/QkCa2omw0A
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2020
