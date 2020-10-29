Former Liverpool player tips Diogo Jota to replace Roberto Firmino

The signing of Diogo Jota has been a pleasant surprise for Liverpool fans this season – there was no doubt of the Portugal international’s ability, but more a case of ‘where will he fit in?‘

It seems the new singing is going to give Jurgen Klopp a bit of a headache, but a more than welcome one as someone is finally challenging the front three for a starting place.

Former Liverpool player Paul Konchesky believes Jota will play more games than Firmino this season because of his eye for goal.

Speaking to CaughtOffisde, the former England international tipped the Portugal star to replace the Brazilian. “[Jota] has settled in really well since he’s been there,” he said.

“We know he has got the quality, as he showed it in a very good Wolves side. It’s a great option to have at a club like Liverpool.

“[Firmino] brings more than just goals, but it is a massive worry that he’s not scoring many. It might be why Jota has come in, and maybe he’ll play a bit more than Firmino now.”

Jota has already bagged three goals in his eight appearances for the Reds so far this season, while Firmino has managed one in his previous nine.

It should be clear now that the Brazilian’s job is more than just scoring, with Bobby operating as a false-nine to give Mo Salah and Sadio Mane more space to attack.

At the age of 29, it may be wise to bleed in a younger member of the squad to see how they perform up top in the role Firmino has occupied for five years.

Jota is just 23-years-old and has already got the trust of Klopp, featuring more frequently than what was expected before the season kicked-off.