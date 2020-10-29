(Images) Dodgy Man Utd goal highlights stupidity of VAR’s offside call on LFC

During last night’s emphatic win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Manchester United scored a goal which probably should have been ruled out.

The Red Devils broke on the counter-attack and Paul Pogba played a pass to Mason Greenwood who was in what looks to have been an offside position.

That’s really not for us to judge, and it wouldn’t have had an impact on the result anyway, but it highlights the incompetency of some VARs domestically and abroad.

Going back to the Merseyside Derby, we reiterate that Jordan Henderson’s last-minute winner should have stood, but was chalked off because Sadio Mane was adjudged to be in an offside position upon review.

Take a look at the images below and decide for yourself!