LFC target teen from Swedish top flight with bags of potential; chief confirms scouting – reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Icelandic starlet Isak Bergmann Johannesson, who is currently playing in the Swedish top flight for IFK Norrkoping.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on recruiting a new centre-half this winter, but a move for the 17-year-old midfielder could be on the cards.

Johannesson has already shown versatility, playing both on the wings and more recently in central midfield against Swedish giants AIK.

The Reds had scouts in attendance at Norrkoping fixtures earlier this month, according to the Chronicle. This report has seemingly been confirmed by IFK chief scout Stig Torbjornsen. “Everyone has been here for him, they are all curious. Liverpool is a club, there are ten others as well,” he told Swedish outlet Expressen.

It’s unclear when – or even if – a move for Johannesson could materialise, but it’s promising to see Liverpool keeping their attention in the right places.

The teenager has bags of potential, already breaking into the senior team at IFK, providing 14 goal and assists across 27 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Johannesson is valued at £900,000, but that number is expected to rise and we bet will inflate should a Premier League side come knocking.